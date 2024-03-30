New Capital Management LP Buys New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after buying an additional 195,728 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.86.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MELI traded down $10.69 on Friday, hitting $1,511.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,169. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,651.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,508.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.