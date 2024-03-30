Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $72.34. 6,865,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.