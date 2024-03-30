Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,005 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 2.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Oracle by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,587,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,166,076. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $89.71 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $345.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.