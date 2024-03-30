Dantai Capital Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after acquiring an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after acquiring an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock worth $58,930,611. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.28. 1,331,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,336. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

