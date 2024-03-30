iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,863,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,758. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

