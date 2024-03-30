Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 32,823 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,823 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,038,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. 8,086,482 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

