Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 32,823 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,823 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. 8,086,482 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

