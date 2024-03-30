Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average is $146.74.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

