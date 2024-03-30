Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Chilton Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $62,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 83,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 45,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

