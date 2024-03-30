International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after buying an additional 365,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

Shares of IBM opened at $190.96 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

