Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.34. 3,177,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,303. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

