State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 261.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after buying an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,218,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,771,000 after buying an additional 577,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CME Group by 992.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 623,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,508,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

