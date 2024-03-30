Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.63 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

