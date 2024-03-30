State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,957. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

