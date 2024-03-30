State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.05 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $41.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,151.65. The stock had a trading volume of 173,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,921.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,702.44.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,797 shares of company stock worth $81,010,974 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,080.72.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

