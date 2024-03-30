Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.