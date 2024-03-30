Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $201.50. 6,064,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average of $158.84. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $203.01.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

