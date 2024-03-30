Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 459 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 285,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $127.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,657,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $128.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

