Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

3M stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,386,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,014. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

