QUASA Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $460.30 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. QUASA has a market cap of $150,354.34 and approximately $460.30 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007544 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015628 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00015007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,125.88 or 1.00075221 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00139459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000072 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127551 USD and is up 16.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $231.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

