Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 3,606 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,752,000 after buying an additional 81,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,438,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.81. 108,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

