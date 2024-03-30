Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,675,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

