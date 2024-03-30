Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,056 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.43 and a 200-day moving average of $263.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

