Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,835. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

