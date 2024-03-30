iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Trimmed by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,728 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 725,987 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.