1,186 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after buying an additional 248,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.85.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.72 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.88.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

