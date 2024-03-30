Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases 48,482 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,482 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.17% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,031 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

