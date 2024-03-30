Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSGY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 3,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0924 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

