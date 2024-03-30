JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

BATS JMST traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.74. 227,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

