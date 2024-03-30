New Capital Management LP Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

New Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. 1,403,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

