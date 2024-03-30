Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $344.20 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.02 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.13 and its 200 day moving average is $306.38. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.