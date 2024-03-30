Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $22.90 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $22,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,398. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

