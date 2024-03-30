Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.71. 2,637,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,457. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

