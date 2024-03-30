Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 68,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,139,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,581,240. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

