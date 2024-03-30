Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

NYSE PFE opened at $27.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

