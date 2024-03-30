Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Tesla Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $175.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.05 and a 200-day moving average of $221.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

