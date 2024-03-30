Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $19.59 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 661,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

