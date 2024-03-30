State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.95 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of W. P. Carey worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,165,000 after acquiring an additional 244,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WPC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WPC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.44. 1,227,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,995. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

