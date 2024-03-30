First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 768,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,792. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

