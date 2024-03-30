State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,185 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.23% of Silgan worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,220,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Silgan by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE:SLGN traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $54.92.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

