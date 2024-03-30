State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 19,905 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $123.89. 2,280,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.06.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

