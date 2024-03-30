State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,890 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ANET traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.98. 1,839,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,983. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

