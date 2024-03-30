State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.13% of Chemed worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 155.6% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chemed

Chemed Stock Down 0.4 %

Chemed stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $641.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,018. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $614.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.72.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.