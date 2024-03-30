State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,573 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.6 %

EA stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.67. 2,368,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.36. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

