State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,222 shares of company stock worth $126,839,880 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $164.96. 3,415,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,726. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.00. The company has a market cap of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

