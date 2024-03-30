State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.66 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 155.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.74.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

