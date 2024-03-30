Spreng Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.93. 2,265,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

