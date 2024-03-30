State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 7,374 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 123,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 91,436 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 199,864 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 276,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $35.61. 3,743,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

