Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of TDWRF stock remained flat at $5.14 on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667. Tidewater Renewables has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

About Tidewater Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.