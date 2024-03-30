Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of TDWRF stock remained flat at $5.14 on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667. Tidewater Renewables has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.
About Tidewater Renewables
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Renewables
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.