Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,549,700 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 29th total of 2,669,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.0 days.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of THQQF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.