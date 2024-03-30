Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,549,700 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 29th total of 2,669,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.0 days.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Up 10.8 %
Shares of THQQF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.05.
About Embracer Group AB (publ)
